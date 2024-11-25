10 options from Santa's big bag of Christmas TV programming

— Lindsay Lohan stars in a new holiday rom-com for Netflix called ''Our Little Secret," out Wednesday. Lohan and Ian Harding ("Pretty Little Liars"), play exes who find themselves spending Christmas together after discovering they're now dating siblings. ''It has a lot of heart and it's very funny and I think that's what we need in film these days,'' Lohan told The Associated Press in an interview. Kristin Chenoweth is in it too.