10 notable books of 2024, from Sarah J. Maas to Melania Trump

Midnight book parties are supposed to be for ''Harry Potter'' and other fantasy series, but this fall, more than 100 stores stayed open late to welcome one of the year's literary events: Sally Rooney's ''Intermezzo.'' The Irish author's fourth novel centers on two brothers, their grief over the death of their father, their very different career paths and their very unsettled love lives. ''Intermezzo'' was also a book about chess: ''You have to read a lot of opening theory — that's the beginning of a game, the first moves,'' one of the brothers explains. ''And you're learning all this for what? Just to get an okay position in the middle game and try to play some decent chess. Which most of the time I can't do anyway.''