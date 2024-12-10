10 new TV shows from 2024 that are worth watching before the new year

When ''Vanderpump Rules'' spinoff ''The Valley'' debuted on Bravo in spring, some fans rolled their eyes. It follows three former ''Vanderpump'' castmates — Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute — now living more settled lives amid a new circle of friends. Taylor and Doute knew the assignment — or just quickly fell into old habits of saying too much and stirring the pot. The new cast also impressed. Janet Caperna positioned herself as both above the drama and very much living for it. Jesse Lally showed vulnerability over the demise of his marriage to castmate Michelle Sanai, while also being an unapologetic snob. Viewers watched Taylor and Cartwright's marriage spiral, too (they're now divorcing). It streams on Peacock.