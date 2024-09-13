This mix of must-see fall art offerings runs the gamut, from classics like Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec to contemporary artists’ take on diaspora culture. Exhibitions in this roundup can be found at major museums like the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Walker Art Center, and smaller art spaces such as Public Functionary, Q.arma Underground Gallery and Rosalux Gallery. Enjoy the fall art colors.
10 must-see Twin Cities art exhibitions in fall 2024
Time travel back to 19th century Paris, enter the world of contemporary Latina Minnesota, remember the uprising after George Floyd’s murder, and more.
‘So Far, So Close’
Iranian-born, America-based female artists Ziba Rajabi, Shirin Ghoraishi and Katayoun Amjadi use drawing, painting, ceramics and virtual reality to discuss distance, memory and displacement from home, either voluntarily or out of necessity. Ends Sept. 26. (Closing reception 3-5 p.m. Sept. 21, exhibition hours 1-7 p.m. Sat.-Tue., Q.arma Underground Gallery at Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE., Mpls., free, qarmabuilding.com/current-events)
‘Latina and Latinx MN: Re/claiming Space in Times of Change’
Forty-two Minnesota-based artists who identify as Latina women or Latinx, the nonbinary term for Latino/Latina, celebrate their presence in Minnesota. Ends Dec. 8. (9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu., noon-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun., Catherine G. Murphy Gallery Visual Arts Building, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, free, check gallery.stkate.edu for events related to the show)
‘Sketching in Cyberspace: My Little Secrets’
Artist Hend Al-Mansour explores the digital and analog divide by sharing her digital design sketches. Ends Sept. 29. Opening reception Sept. 14, 7-10 p.m. Middle Eastern drumming concert 3-4 p.m. Sept 22. Artist talk 3-4 p.m. Sept. 28. (Noon-4 p.m. Sat. & Sun., Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Mpls., free, rosaluxgallery.com)
‘These Moments’
Hmong American artist Tshab Her uses paaj ntaub, a traditional textile art that also has kept Hmong culture alive despite forced migration and displacement to make art about coming into her own. Ends Sept. 28. Artist talk Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat., Public Functionary Upstairs Gallery, 1500 Jackson St. NE., Studio 247, Mpls., free, publicfunctionary.org)
‘Art and Artifact: Murals from the Minneapolis Uprising’
In the uprising that followed the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, business owners boarded up their storefront windows, and artists, protesters and community members started painting messages of solidarity onto them. Opening reception Sept. 14, 6-9 p.m. Ends Dec. 7. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., Regis Center for Art-East, 405 21st Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-624-7530 or cla.umn.edu/art)
Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room
Visitors can experience a historic Tibetan shrine room — featuring more than 200 pieces of Buddhist art — as it would have existed in a wealthy family’s home or a small temple in Tibet. Opened Sept. 14. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-870-3000 or new.artsmia.org)
‘Rant redux (2020-2024)’
In New York-based artist Kevin Beasley and choreographer Ralph Lemon’s four-channel moving image installation “Rant redux (2020-2024),” they reflect on Black and brown experiences. Oct. 3-13. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed. & Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $2-$18, 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org)
‘At the Moulin Rouge’
Travel back in time to the bohemian world of Paris through Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec’s paintings of nightclubs and cabarets of Montmartre circa 1880-1890s. The show is on loan from the Art Institute of Chicago. Oct. 12-March 9. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-870-3000 or new.artsmia.org)
‘Roshan Ganu: रातराणी: Night Blooming Jasmine’
Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is a five-day event celebrating light over darkness and good over evil, and is known as India’s biggest and most important holiday of the year. Ganu uses immersive videos and paintings to explore the ritualistic practices of the event. Nov. 23-Feb. 23. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-870-3000 or new.artsmia.org)
‘Sophie Calle: Overshare’
French conceptual artist Sophie Calle’s works breach the boundaries of public and private, bringing viewers into her fascination with the lives of strangers, and her intimate relationships. Although she has been working since the 1970s, the artist’s practice eerily predicted the rise of social media and public performativity online. Oct. 26-Jan. 26. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed. & Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $2-$18, 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org)
Our critics’ guide to the best in the performing arts in the Twin Cities.