Stage & Arts

10 must-see Twin Cities art exhibitions in fall 2024

Time travel back to 19th century Paris, enter the world of contemporary Latina Minnesota, remember the uprising after George Floyd’s murder, and more.

By Alicia Eler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 13, 2024 at 10:40AM
Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec's famous painting "At the Moulin Rouge," 1892/95, is a must-see work at the Minneapolis Institute of Art beginning Oct. 12. (Art Institute of Chicago)

This mix of must-see fall art offerings runs the gamut, from classics like Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec to contemporary artists’ take on diaspora culture. Exhibitions in this roundup can be found at major museums like the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Walker Art Center, and smaller art spaces such as Public Functionary, Q.arma Underground Gallery and Rosalux Gallery. Enjoy the fall art colors.

Artwork by Katayoun Amjadi references the Iranian Tobacco Company's cigarette company Bahman. (Katayoun Amjadi)

‘So Far, So Close’

Iranian-born, America-based female artists Ziba Rajabi, Shirin Ghoraishi and Katayoun Amjadi use drawing, painting, ceramics and virtual reality to discuss distance, memory and displacement from home, either voluntarily or out of necessity. Ends Sept. 26. (Closing reception 3-5 p.m. Sept. 21, exhibition hours 1-7 p.m. Sat.-Tue., Q.arma Underground Gallery at Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE., Mpls., free, qarmabuilding.com/current-events)

Sofía Padilla's video installation "Belong/Pertenecer," 2024, is included in "Latina and Latinx MN: Re/claiming Space in Times of Change" at the Catherine G. Murphy Gallery at St. Catherine University in St. Paul. (Sofía Padilla)

‘Latina and Latinx MN: Re/claiming Space in Times of Change’

Forty-two Minnesota-based artists who identify as Latina women or Latinx, the nonbinary term for Latino/Latina, celebrate their presence in Minnesota. Ends Dec. 8. (9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu., noon-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun., Catherine G. Murphy Gallery Visual Arts Building, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, free, check gallery.stkate.edu for events related to the show)

Hend Al-Mansour's digital sketch “Hafsa Experiment 3,” 2022, is part of her solo exhibition "Sketching in Cyberspace: My Little Secrets" at Rosalux Gallery in Minneapolis. (Hend Al-Mansour)

‘Sketching in Cyberspace: My Little Secrets’

Artist Hend Al-Mansour explores the digital and analog divide by sharing her digital design sketches. Ends Sept. 29. Opening reception Sept. 14, 7-10 p.m. Middle Eastern drumming concert 3-4 p.m. Sept 22. Artist talk 3-4 p.m. Sept. 28. (Noon-4 p.m. Sat. & Sun., Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Mpls., free, rosaluxgallery.com)

Tshab Her's "Exploring Clothes and Discovering the Song in My Body as My Voice Catches Up," 2023, is on view in her solo show "These Moments" at Public Functionary in Minneapolis. (Tshab Her)

‘These Moments’

Hmong American artist Tshab Her uses paaj ntaub, a traditional textile art that also has kept Hmong culture alive despite forced migration and displacement to make art about coming into her own. Ends Sept. 28. Artist talk Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat., Public Functionary Upstairs Gallery, 1500 Jackson St. NE., Studio 247, Mpls., free, publicfunctionary.org)

"Khalique Rogers, Asha Cadeey, We Matter, Protect Us, Love Us," 2020, at Gordon Parks High School, is on view in an exhibition at the University of Minnesota reflecting on the uprising following George Floyd's murder. (Easton M. Green)

‘Art and Artifact: Murals from the Minneapolis Uprising’

In the uprising that followed the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, business owners boarded up their storefront windows, and artists, protesters and community members started painting messages of solidarity onto them. Opening reception Sept. 14, 6-9 p.m. Ends Dec. 7. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., Regis Center for Art-East, 405 21st Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-624-7530 or cla.umn.edu/art)

A Tibetan Shrine room is on view at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. The room is made by an unknown artist and includes Thangka with 21 manifestations of Tara, 19th century. Pigments on silk. It is a gift of Alice S. Kandell. (Pierre Ware)

Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room

Visitors can experience a historic Tibetan shrine room — featuring more than 200 pieces of Buddhist art — as it would have existed in a wealthy family’s home or a small temple in Tibet. Opened Sept. 14. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-870-3000 or new.artsmia.org)

Ralph Lemon and Kevin Beasley's video installation "Rant redux (2020-2024)" will be on view at the Walker Art Center for a limited time in October. (Paula Court)

‘Rant redux (2020-2024)’

In New York-based artist Kevin Beasley and choreographer Ralph Lemon’s four-channel moving image installation “Rant redux (2020-2024),” they reflect on Black and brown experiences. Oct. 3-13. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed. & Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $2-$18, 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org)

Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec's famous painting "At the Moulin Rouge," 1892/95, is a must-see work. (Art Institute of Chicago)

‘At the Moulin Rouge’

Travel back in time to the bohemian world of Paris through Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec’s paintings of nightclubs and cabarets of Montmartre circa 1880-1890s. The show is on loan from the Art Institute of Chicago. Oct. 12-March 9. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-870-3000 or new.artsmia.org)

Roshan Ganu's moving image collage "Where The Banyan Tree Meets The Nile, 2023-2024," was made during her time at the Out Of The Circle Residency in Cairo, Egypt. (Roshan Ganu)

‘Roshan Ganu: रातराणी: Night Blooming Jasmine’

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is a five-day event celebrating light over darkness and good over evil, and is known as India’s biggest and most important holiday of the year. Ganu uses immersive videos and paintings to explore the ritualistic practices of the event. Nov. 23-Feb. 23. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-870-3000 or new.artsmia.org)

French conceptual artist Sophie Calle's photograph "Mother-Father," 2018, is part of her survey at the Walker Art Center. (Courtesy the artist and Fraenkel Gallery)

‘Sophie Calle: Overshare’

French conceptual artist Sophie Calle’s works breach the boundaries of public and private, bringing viewers into her fascination with the lives of strangers, and her intimate relationships. Although she has been working since the 1970s, the artist’s practice eerily predicted the rise of social media and public performativity online. Oct. 26-Jan. 26. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed. & Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $2-$18, 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org)

Related Coverage

Stage & Arts

Did French artist Sophie Calle anticipate the rise of social media?

Things To Do

90+ shows you’ll want to see in the Twin Cities this fall

about the writer

Alicia Eler

Critic / Reporter

Alicia Eler is the Star Tribune's visual art reporter and critic, and author of the book “The Selfie Generation. | Pronouns: she/they ”

See More

More from Stage & Arts

See More
Things To Do

90+ shows you’ll want to see in the Twin Cities this fall

card image

Our critics’ guide to the best in the performing arts in the Twin Cities.

Stage & Arts

Review: Arena Dances’ ‘Monument’ captures a striking range of styles

Sheila Regan
card image
Stage & Arts

Minnesota museums and theaters target youngest audiences, giving new meaning to ‘art crawl’

card image