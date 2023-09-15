'In Our Hands: Native Photography, 1890 to Now'

Organized collaboratively between Mia curators, photojournalist Jaida Grey Eagle (Oglala Lakota) and curatorial and community councils, this comprehensive exhibition centers on the work of Native photographers from the Rio Grande to the Arctic Circle. (Oct. 22-Jan. 14, Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., $16-$20, free for youth 17 and under and for Native people, artsmia.org)

'Multiple Realities: Experimental Art in the Eastern Bloc, 1960s-1980s'

This survey includes experimental artworks rarely seen in America by 100 artists from former Eastern bloc countries, including East Germany, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Romania and Yugoslavia. With a particular focus on women artists, artist collectives and LGBTQ perspectives, the show considers how artists pushed back against oppressive power structures. (Nov. 11-March 10, Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, $2-$18, walkerart.org)

'Saturday Morning and the Faces We Remember'

Using archival photos and video from 1991-2001, Emerging Curators Institute fellow Za'Nia Coleman explores the history of Hollywood Studio of Dance, at W. Broadway & N. Penn avenues in North Minneapolis. (Sept. 16-30, opening reception Sept. 16, 5-9 p.m., Public Functionary, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St., free, emergingcurators.org)

'Once We Traveled Above the Earth'

Artist Racquel Banaszak (Bad River Band of Ojibwe) uses imagery of surreal landscapes to explore ways that her Native people have walked through the world's in-between spaces. (Sept. 23-Oct. 29, opening reception Sept. 23 from 6-9 p.m., SooVac, 2909 Bryant Av. S. #101, free, Soovac.org)

'Inducted'

Bethany C. Rahn dives into questions about the iconography of higher education and the burden of student loan debt. She works in design, print, fiber, photography and digital fabrication. (Sept. 9-Oct. 22, artist talk and performance on Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery at St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, free, gallery.stkate.edu)

'Fooling the Eye: Optics of Vasarely and Kuhn'

Hungarian-French artist Victor Vasarely helped to develop Op Art, art that creates optical illusions, and American artist Jon Kuhn's intricate architectural glass sculptures create visual mysticism. Their works will be on view at the Cafesjian Art Trust Museum. (Nov. 9-May 4, 4600 Churchill St., Shoreview, free, cafesjianarttrust.org)

'Mark Schoening: Single File'

Artist Mark Schoening, who also runs the Porch Gallery in south Minneapolis, is intrigued by math, architecture, design and the possibility of repetition. Sculptures on display in this solo exhibition were all made using various rules, including vector drawings, 3-D modeling and algorithms. (Sept. 9-Oct. 26, TOA Presents, 655 19th Av., Suite 104, Mpls, free, theorangeadvisory.com)

'Other Significance'

Tucson and Minneapolis-based fiber artist Brandi Kole and aerosol artist Rock "CYFI" Martinez work in very different mediums and have never technically collaborated on a show until now. The exhibition marks a creative marriage — the couple is also married. (Sept. 14-Oct. 26, artist talk Sept. 16 at 1 p.m., NewStudio Gallery, 2303 Wycliff St., St. Paul, free, newstudiogallery.com)

Regis Center 20th Anniversary

The University of Minnesota's Regis Center for Art celebrates 20 years of art shows with three simultaneous exhibitions and an evening of performances, an iron pour, artist-designed mini-golf, a scavenger hunt, laser cutting and light refreshments. Exhibitions include works by faculty and staff at the Nash Gallery (Sept. 12-Dec. 9), works by faculty emeriti in the Quarter Gallery (Sept. 12-Oct. 7) and works by MFA & BFA students in Regis West (Sept. 12-Oct. 7). (20th anniversary celebration on Sept. 28, 5-8 p.m., 405 21st Av. S., Mpls., free, art.umn.edu)

'On Looking'

Artist Fidencio Fifield-Perez's exhibition of printmaking, painting and installation considers boundaries and experiences of immigration. Born in Oaxaca, Mexico, and raised in the United States, he considers borders and the act of crossing over. Some of his works, like "To Live Not Just Survive," focus on textual expressions, while others highlight organic processes. Paper cutting is essential to the artist's process. (Sept. 15-Nov. 18, workshop on Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Mpls., free, highpointprintmaking.org)