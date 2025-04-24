10 movies that defined the Vietnam War on the big screen

Controversy greeted Peter Davis' landmark documentary around its release, but time has only proved how soberly clear-eyed it was. Newsreel clips and homefront interviews are contrasted with the horrors on the ground in Vietnam in this penetrating examination of the gulf between American policy and Vietnamese reality. Its title comes from President Lyndon B. Johnson's line, said when escalating the war, that ''the ultimate victory will depend on the hearts and minds of the people who actually live out there.''