10 movies that defined the Vietnam War on the big screen

The Vietnam War cast a long shadow across one of the most fertile periods of American filmmaking, and has led filmmakers for the half-century since to reckon with its complicated legacy.
These 10 films, assembled to mark the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, range from indelible anti-war classics to Vietnamese portraits of resistance, capturing the vastness of the war's still-reverberating traumas.
''The Big Shave'' (1967)
The war was more than a decade in and some eight years from its conclusion when a 25-year-old Martin Scorsese made this six-minute short. In it, a man simply shaves himself before a sink and a mirror. After a few knicks and cuts, he doesn't stop, continuing until his face is a bloody mess — a neat but gruesome metaphor to Vietnam.
''The Little Girl of Hanoi'' (1974)
A young girl (Lan Hương) searches for her family in the bombed-out ruins of Hanoi in Hải Ninh's landmark of Vietnamese cinema. It's a work of wartime propaganda (it begins with the intro: ''honoring the heroes of Hanoi who defeated the American imperialist B-52 bombing raid'') but also of aching humanity. Set against the December 1972 bombing raids on Hanoi, ''The Little Girl of Hanoi'' is cinema made in the very midst of war.
''Hearts and Minds'' (1974)
Controversy greeted Peter Davis' landmark documentary around its release, but time has only proved how soberly clear-eyed it was. Newsreel clips and homefront interviews are contrasted with the horrors on the ground in Vietnam in this penetrating examination of the gulf between American policy and Vietnamese reality. Its title comes from President Lyndon B. Johnson's line, said when escalating the war, that ''the ultimate victory will depend on the hearts and minds of the people who actually live out there.''