10 Minnesota public outdoor artworks worth the road trip

Three rust-tinted slabs of steel seem to hold a silver sphere in balance. This is “Nidum” by artist Jon Kamrath, on the Zumbro River walkway in downtown Rochester at the river landing near 3rd Street SE. “The ball is reflective so you can see yourself in it, so it’s almost like these other parts are holding you up and supporting you,” Kamrath said. “It’s a way to make the people who see it feel supported.” “Nidum” means nest in Latin, and he also imagined the sphere as a giant dragon egg.