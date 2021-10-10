ST. PAUL, Minn. — Cole Bassett, Michael Barrios and Lucas Esteves scored late goals to give the 10-man Colorado Rapids a 3-1 comeback victory over Minnesota United on Sunday.
After falling behind on Adrien Hunou's first-half and losing Danny Wilson to a red card in the 57th minute, Colorado (14-5-9) scored three times in the final 20 minutes — with substitute Barrios involved in all three.
Bassett tied it on a penalty kick in the 73rd after Barrios was taken down in the box. Barrios put the Rapids ahead in the 84th, and Esteves completed the scoring in extra time.
Minnesota dropped to 10-10-8.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Joe Burrow taken to hospital; Daniel Jones carted off field
Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals was taken to a hospital as a precaution after suffering a bruised throat and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants was carted off the field with a concussion on a rough day for young quarterbacks.
Sports
Crosby hits 49-yarder after 3 misses, Packers top Bengals
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby's fell into a nightmarish Sunday as the afternoon grew late and a stiff wind kept the flag billowing right to left in Paul Brown Stadium.
Sports
Vikings survive Lions rally 19-17 on Joseph FG at final gun
Mike Zimmer has seen enough game-deciding kicks in eight years as coach of the Minnesota Vikings, with outcomes more often than not favoring the other team, that he usually turns away.
Sports
Brady's 5 TD passes to pace Bucs' 45-17 rout of Dolphins
Antonio Brown is 33 years old and no longer the top playmaker on his team. With Tom Brady's help on and off the field, though, the oft-troubled receiver is making the most of an opportunity to revive his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sports
The Latest: Bears lead Raiders 14-9 in defensive struggle
The Latest on Week 5 in the NFL (all times EDT):