10 holiday gifts to hit the right note for music lovers

A new six-disc Elvis Costello box set, ''King Of America & Other Realms,'' has what you'd expect from a revisit to Costello's 1986 ''King of America'' album — a remastered version of the original, demos of most songs, a live concert from the era, even some newly recorded takes. The ''Other Realms'' is what sets it apart. Building on the original album's roots-based theme, half of the set explores other Costello recording adventures in the United States — many from the 2000s — with alternate versions and previously unreleased tracks. Highlights are duets with Lucinda Williams and Emmylou Harris, and the often overlooked ''April 5th'' song with Rosanne Cash and the late Kris Kristofferson. Inventive and full of buried treasures, the box is an enriching look back — and a great gift. $139.98.