MEXICO CITY — A shootout between police, soldiers and gunmen in central Mexico left ten suspects dead and four wounded on Tuesday.
Prosecutors in the State of Mexico, which borders Mexico City, said three detectives were also wounded in the gun battle. Their injuries were apparently not life-threatening.
The shooting occurred Tuesday about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest of Mexico City, in the town of Texcaltitlan, when the suspects opened fire on police.
Prosecutors said the detectives seized 20 rifles, pistols and military-style uniforms and bulletproof vests at the scene. The area has been the scene of frequent killings and extortion by drug gangs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Satellite images suggest Iran preparing for rocket launch
Iran appeared to be readying for a space launch Tuesday as satellite images showed a rocket on a rural desert launch pad, just as tensions remain high over Tehran's nuclear program.
Business
Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
Russian troops control about 80% of the fiercely contested eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of it but Ukrainians were still trying to evacuate the wounded, a regional official said Tuesday.
Business
'In our hearts': London remembers 72 Grenfell fire victims
Prince William and British politicians joined in memorial services Tuesday to mark five years since 72 people died in London's Grenfell Tower blaze, the worst domestic fire on British soil since World War II.
World
Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro visits Qatar on Mideast tour
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro traveled Tuesday to the energy-rich nation of Qatar as part of a Mideast tour.
World
Venezuelan opposition to file complaint for attack on leader
The Venezuelan opposition group backed by the United States will file a complaint with the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for the physical attack its leader suffered over the weekend during a visit to a rural community as part of a tour meant to unite his party and allies.