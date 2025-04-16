10 guards charged over the fatal beating of a New York inmate, including 2 with murder

They were part of an emergency response team called to Nantwi's room to help National Guard members with an ''unknown issue.'' His hands were raised when the guards first entered but he protested being handcuffed for no apparent reason and grabbed another guard's vest, the indictment says. Several guards immediately began raining down blows on his head and body with their boots, the document says, and the attack intensified when Nantwi bit Blair and another guard Thomas Eck on their hands.