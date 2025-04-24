10 fiction and nonfiction books inspired by the Vietnam War

The Vietnam War was the last extended conflict waged while the U.S. still had a military draft, and the last to inspire a wide range of notable, first-hand fiction — none more celebrated or popular than O'Brien's 1990 collection of interconnected stories. O'Brien served in an infantry unit in 1969-70, and the million-selling ''The Things They Carried'' has tales ranging from a soldier who wears his girlfriend's stockings around his neck, even in battle, to the author trying to conjure the life story of a Vietnamese soldier he killed. O'Brien's book has become standard reading about the war and inspired an exhibit at the National Veterans Art Museum in Chicago.