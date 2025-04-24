10 fiction and nonfiction books inspired by the Vietnam War

Vietnam has been called the first ''television'' war. But it has also inspired generations of writers who have explored its origins, its horrors, its aftermath and the innate flaws and miscalculations that drove the world's most powerful country, the U.S., into a long, gruesome and hopeless conflict.
FICTION
''The Quiet American,'' Graham Greene (1955)
British author Graham Greene's novel has long held the stature of tragic prophecy. Alden Pyle is a naive CIA agent whose dreams of forging a better path for Vietnam — a ''Third Force'' between communism and colonialism that existed only in books — leads to senseless destruction. ''The Quiet American'' was released when U.S. military involvement in Vietnam was just beginning, yet anticipated the Americans' prolonged and deadly failure to comprehend the country they claimed to be saving.
''The Things They Carried,'' Tim O'Brien (1990)
The Vietnam War was the last extended conflict waged while the U.S. still had a military draft, and the last to inspire a wide range of notable, first-hand fiction — none more celebrated or popular than O'Brien's 1990 collection of interconnected stories. O'Brien served in an infantry unit in 1969-70, and the million-selling ''The Things They Carried'' has tales ranging from a soldier who wears his girlfriend's stockings around his neck, even in battle, to the author trying to conjure the life story of a Vietnamese soldier he killed. O'Brien's book has become standard reading about the war and inspired an exhibit at the National Veterans Art Museum in Chicago.
''Matterhorn,'' Karl Marlantes (2009)
Karl Marlantes, a Rhodes scholar and decorated Marine commander, fictionalized his experiences in his 600-plus page novel about a recent college graduate and his fellow members of Bravo Company as they seek to retake a base near the border with Laos. Like ''The Quiet American,'' ''Matterhorn'' is, in part, the story of disillusionment, a young man's discovery that education and privilege are no shields against enemy fire. ''No strategy was perfect,'' he realizes. ''All choices were bad in some way.''