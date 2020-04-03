Chisago County authorities say they broke up a cockfighting ring Thursday and as many as 10 people could be charged, including one man who fled the scene and led police on a pursuit.

Sheriff's office deputies, acting on a tip from a resident, went to a home in the 11000 block of St. Croix Trail in Sunrise Township. That's where they found a cockfighting event in progress, said Sgt. Matthew Beckman.

Cockfighting features roosters that are bred for aggression and placed beak to beak in a small ring and encouraged to fight to the death. The sport is illegal in the United States.

When deputies arrived, a 39-year-old man from Maplewood got into a vehicle and sped away, Beckman said. A deputy managed to stop the vehicle and took the man into custody.

The man on Friday was being held in the Chisago County jail pending charges of felony fleeing police, animals fighting and possession of fighting animals pending, the sheriff's office said.

Others at the residence ranging in age from 26 to 47 also face felony charges of possession of fighting animals, Beckman said.

The Star Tribune does not typically identify criminal suspects unless charges have been filed.