Nation

10 dogs are found dead at a home in Mississippi, and a man has been arrested

A man has been arrested after 10 dogs were found dead, still attached to their collars and chains, at a home in Mississippi, authorities said.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 14, 2024 at 5:50PM

OXFORD, Miss. — A man has been arrested after 10 dogs were found dead, still attached to their collars and chains, at a home in Mississippi, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a tip went to a home Aug. 4, found nobody home and notified investigators, the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. Authorities were granted a warrant and found the 10 dead dogs dead, according to the news release.

An additional 20 dogs, many appearing malnourished, were taken to a veterinarian's office.

A 47-year-old man was later arrested on 10 counts of animal cruelty, the sheriff's department said.

More from Nation

See More
Nation

Vince Vaughn, 'Ted Lasso' co-creator Bill Lawrence bring good fun to Carl Hiaasen's 'Bad Monkey'

There's an old saying ''don't meet your heroes'' but for TV creator, showrunner Bill Lawrence, it was a dream come true. Lawrence's new series ''Bad Monkey'' for Apple TV+, premiering Wednesday, is based on a novel by Carl Hiaasen, one of his favorite authors.

World

Hurricane Ernesto drops torrential rain on Puerto Rico while pummeling northeast Caribbean

Business

Disney argues wrongful death suit should be tossed because plaintiff signed up for a Disney+ trial