BEIJING — Ten employees of a coal company died in northwestern China on Saturday when a mountainside slope collapsed on them, state media reported.
Rescuers spent all day to retrieve the workers who were buried in their vehicle en route to a mine site in Jingtai county in Gansu province, CCTV reported.
Ten died and seven were found alive with light injuries. Operations stopped around 8 p.m. Saturday.
The workers were employed by Shanxi Coking Coal Minbao group.
An investigation into the incident was underway.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Rights groups urge Sri Lanka not to use force on protesters
International human rights groups on Saturday urged Sri Lanka's new president to immediately order security forces to cease use of force against protesters after troops and police cleared their main camp following months of demonstrations over the country's economic meltdown.
World
10 die in northwest China after mountain slope collapses
Ten employees of a coal company died in northwestern China on Saturday when a mountainside slope collapsed on them, state media reported.
World
UN health agency chief declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an "extraordinary" situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
World
150,000 people march for LGBTQ rights in Berlin
Draped in rainbow flags and touting signs, around 150,000 people marched for LGBTQ rights Saturday at Berlin's annual Christopher Street Day celebration, celebrating this year's parade theme "United in Love."
World
Iran media: Gunmen kill brother of collapsed tower's owner
A pair of gunmen opened machinegun fire on Saturday in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan, killing the brother of the owner of a tower that collapsed there earlier this year, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.