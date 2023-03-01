Thursday, March 2

1. The Black Opry Revue: Holly G, a country music lover from Virginia, wanted a safe place where she and other Blacks could enjoy and perform country music. So two years ago, she founded the Black Opry, a website where fans and performers could communicate. Members include such high profile artists as Rhiannon Giddens, Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer and the Twin Cities' own Chastity Brown. This winter, the Black Opry Revue has hit the road, with a rotating cast of Black artists who play country, Americana, folk, blues and other roots music. Headed to Minneapolis are Tylar Bryant, Julie WIlliams, Nikki Morgan, and Tae Lewis. (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $17-$22, thecedar.org)

2. Taylor James Donskey: Known locally for his folky Twin Cities Songwriter Rounds series and sideman duties with rootsy collaborators such as Barbaro and the Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League, this LaCrosse native steps up his songwriting game and his rock wattage on his second solo album, "JoyRide." Highlights include the crescendoing, BoDeans-flavored "What Do You Think (of Love)" and "Pump It Up"-infused "Frances Earnestine." He's wrapping up a month of release shows at an old haunt. (8 p.m. Aster Café, 125 SE Main St., Mpls., $10, astercafe.com)

Also: Brian Ziemniak's BZ3 Organ Trio celebrates its new self-titled album, with the help of local guest vocalists Fred Steele, Deb Brown, Julius Collins and Jesse Larson (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35); Katia Cardenas, who has sung with the Casablanca Orchestra and Boogie Wonderland, brings her jazz, Latin and R&B repertoire to Crooners for the first time (6:30 p.m. $25-$35); the Steel Wheels, the Virginia band with a Rolling Stone-evoking moniker, offer their Appalachian-infused Americana (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$35).

Friday, March 3

3. Minnesota Orchestra: Finnish clarinetist Kari Kriikku is one of his instrument's most celebrated soloists, not only in tackling traditional repertoire, but in bringing new works to life. He makes his Minnesota Orchestra debut with a new clarinet concerto by his fellow Finn, Kaija Saariaho, called "D'om le Vrai Sens," a work that requires the soloist to wander about the hall while playing. Guest conductor Dima Slobodeniouk will also lead the orchestra in George Walker's "Icarus in Orbit" and Dvorak's most sorrowful symphony, his Seventh. (8 p.m., also, Sat. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $12-$89, minnesotaorchestra.org)

4. Subtronics: Fresh off selling out Los Angeles' Kia Forum and heading into festival dates at Ultra Music and Bonnaroo, this bass-music-heavy and dubstep-tinged Philadelphia DJ and his hi-fi visual show have turned into one of the biggest breakout acts of late in electronic dance music. Case in point: He's booked to play two nights at Minneapolis' big EDM hub on his Antifractal Tour, and the second night is already sold-out. There are different openers each night, including Getter on Night 1 and Peekaboo on Night 2. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $57 on Fri., resale tickets only Sat., ticketmaster.com)

Also: Cult-loved, melodic folk-pop hero Ron Sexsmith is out again touting his 17th (!) studio album, "The Vivian Line" (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$35); Twin Cities indie-rock vets Run Westy Run have their sold-out release party for their first album in 28 years, "Beyond Reason," with the Mood Swings (8:30 p.m. Turf Club); Midwest bluegrass mainstays Pert Near Sandstone host Night 1 of their Winter String Gathering with guests Arkensauce (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $20 or $35/two-day); after releasing a couple albums for Atlantic Records in the mid-00s, singer-songwriter Toby Lightman has bounced back with last year's smart, modern sounding "After All" (8 p.m. Hook and Ladder Theater, $18-$25); Jimmi & the Band of Souls, with special guest Hurricane Harold Tremblay, will play a benefit for the American Indian OIC (6 p.m. Blues Saloon, $12).

Saturday, March 4

5. Cory Wong: The hyper-prolific Shoreview guitarist has gone extra-funky with a bluegrass twist and jazz-fusion sojourns on his latest project, 2022's "Power Station," which features a Princely tune called "First Avenue" and all-star guests Béla Fleck, Victor Wooten, Larry Carlton, Billy Strings, Lindsay Ell, Sierra Hull, Chromeo and Nate Smith. Wong even has Wooten, the funk master bassist, on tour with him. Never one to sit still, Wong has already dropped "The Power Station Live (West Coast)" this year while the gang is still on tour. Trousdale opens. (7:30 p.m. Sat. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th St. Place, St. Paul, $34.50-$55, axs.com)

6. Titus Andronicus: The boisterous New Jersey punk band went through a dramatic transition since its last time around, with frontman Patrick Stickles coming to a personal reckoning of sorts and dealing with the death of his cousin and the band's keyboardist, Matt "Money" Miller. That turmoil and an extra dose of Springsteen-esque epic musicality come to a head on the group's powerful new album, "The Will to Live." The always-explosive hell-raisers are joined by the Country Westerns, a promising new Nashville twang-rock band on Fat Possum Records. (9 p.m. Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $18-$20, axs.com)

Also: Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant team up to remember New Edition (Gill replaced Tresvant in that hitmaking vocal group back in the day) as well as their respective R&B solo hits including "Rub You the Right Way" and "Sensitivity" (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino, $39-$99); Bloomington-reared pop-punk rapper Mod Sun is licking the wounds of his recent breakup with Avril Lavigne and touting his new album "God Save the Teen" (6 p.m. First Ave, all ages, $26-$29); veteran Twin Cities drummer Bobby Commodore celebrates his 70th birthday with friends (including singers Dennis Spears, Prudence Johnson, Connie Evingson and Johnnie Brown) and family (singers Ginger and Ashley Commodore and Brandon Commodore on keys) (7 p.m. the Dakota, $20-$30); if you could see only one tribute show by Mick Sterling, the Twin Cities tribute king, it would be his Joe Cocker salute with "Leave Your Hat On" and "With a Little Help from My Friends" (7:30 p.m. Le Musique Room, $25); Pat Hayes brings the boogie with Lamont Cranston (8 p.m. Crooners, $35 and up); local rock vet Brian Drake and his Heartbreakers-like band the April Fools are hosting a dual retirement and birthday party with the Urge (8 p.m., Hook & Ladder's Mission Room, $10), while wigged-out Jeff Lynne tribute band E.L.nO is next door in the Hook & Ladder Theater (8 p.m., $25-$30); "First Rodeo" and "Can't Dance"-singing, jokey, novelty-leaning North Carolina country singer Cooper Alan hits the Varsity Theater (8 p.m., $25).

Sunday, March 5

7. Bruce Springsteen: The Boss returns for his first Twin Cities concert in seven years amid a controversy over ticket prices. Thanks to Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing policy, some tickets have cost more than $1,000, depending on demand at the time of purchase. One of rock's all-time great live performers is responding with a career retrospective of more than two-dozen songs extending beyond 21⁄ 2 hours. As he told Rolling Stone: "If there's any complaints on the way out, you can have your money back." (7:30 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $175 and up, ticketmaster.com)

8. Elle King: The once bluesy, rootsy "Ex's and Oh's" hitmaker is trying her hand at country music on this year's "Come Get Your Wife," her third album. She hit a bullseye and No. 1 with "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," her spirited duet with Miranda Lambert. King definitely cranks up the sound, adds a taste of twang and serves up Nashville touchstones like cheatin,' drinkin' and Jesus. But she does it with swagger and smarts that suggest country fans should give her a shot while throwing back a double shot. With Red Clay Strays. (7:30 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th St. Place, St. Paul, $40-$65, axs.com)

9. Margo Cilker: Here's a new name for Americana music fans to discover. With equal traces of Dolly and Waxahatchee and a tinge of bluegrass flavor, this Oregon singer/songwriter recently completed tours with American Aquarium and Hayes Carll and has garnered a good buzz via rootsy public radio outlets. Her excellent 2021 debut "Pohorylle" shows a big voice balanced with tender story-songs. Luke Callen opens. (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $15, axs.com)

Also: Daughter of Arlo and granddaughter of Woody, Sarah Lee Guthrie has made a name for herself over the past two decades working with her fellow songwriter husband Johnny Irion and with members of Wilco and the Jayhawks for collaborators (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$55); Carleton College professor Gao Hong will premiere her new pipa concerto, "Musical Journeys" (3 p.m. Ted Mann Concert Hall, free).

Monday, March 6

North Minneapolis-reared, funky jazz drummer and composer LA Buckner is taking on the Dakota with his four-piece band Big Homie (7 p.m., $15-$20); another renowned jazz drummer Abinnet Berhanu is curating the Monday Jazz series at Icehouse in March and has rising guitar ace Charlie Bennington and Chris and Ivan Cunningham's Creatures of Prometheus as guests (8 p.m., $12-$15).

Tuesday, March 7

Alexa Tarantino, the rising New York jazz saxophonist/clarinetist/flutist who backed Cecile McLorin Salvant last weekend at Walker Art Center, returns with her quartet (7 p.m. the Dakota, $20-$25).

Wednesday, March 8

10. John "Papa" Gros: An heir apparent to Dr. John's throne as New Orleans Piano Man No. 1, this Crescent City native is a little less gritty and more stylish than the late, great Big Mac, but he sure knows how to groove, too. He gained notoriety in the 2000s kicking around town with the party band Papa Grows Funk — his last name is pronounced "grow" — and after Hurricane Katrina he became a traveling ambassador for his hometown. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $20-$35, dakotacooks.com)

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.