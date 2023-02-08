Thursday, Feb. 9

1. Parker McCollum: The Texas twanger is building momentum. Not only has he reached No. 1 on the country charts with "Pretty Heart" and "To Be Loved by You," but he drew an astounding 73,000 people (paid tickets) to RodeoHouston last spring. After playing last year at the Ledge amphitheater outside St. Cloud and dropping the single "Handle on You" (best line: "I tell myself I should quit but I don't listen to drunks"), McCollum has graduated to a bigger venue in the Twin Cities. Corey Kent and Catie Offerman open. (7:30 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $67 and up, ticketmaster.com)

2. Amy LaVere: The Memphis-based singer-songwriter has been traveling in Americana circles for more than 25 years, playing with the likes of Luther Dickinson and Valerie June. Her fifth and latest studio album, 2020's "Painting Blue," is an aptly titled dark, melancholy collection. There is social commentary, including the original "No Battle Hymn" about contemporary crises, as well as a dramatic cover of Elvis Costello's anti-war "Shipbuilding." LaVere also gets personal, addressing depression ("Painting Blue on Everything") and explaining why she didn't have children ("No Room for Baby"). The Roe Family Singers open. (8 p.m. Hook and Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls, $22-$27, thehookmpls.com)

3. The Charlatans U.K. and Ride: These two hazy, swirly British '90s rock bands are touring America together for the first time marking the 30th anniversary of their sophomore and debut albums, respectively. The Charlatans' "Between 10th and 11th" was the jammier, dancier follow-up to their breakthrough hit single "The Only One I Know." Ride's "Nowhere" helped mold the shoegaze genre with such reverberating gems as "Vapour Trail." Each record will be played in full with other tunes, too. With Jake Rudh also DJ-ing. (7 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $35-$40, axs.com)

Also: Serbia-born blues singer/guitarist Ana Popovic concludes her two-night stand, previewing her new album, "Power" (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35-$45); Nicholas David, the St. Paul soul man whom America discovered on NBC's "The Voice," explores the nuances of love (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40); Dan Navarro of Lowen & Navarro fame is playing out in Otsego (8 p.m. Pour Wine Bar, $25).

Friday, Feb. 10

4. St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: In 2015, pianist Jonathan Biss and the SPCO commissioned five composers to each write a piano concerto, using one of Beethoven's five for inspiration. Four have been premiered alongside their Beethoven progenitors, with Biss as soloist. After pandemic delays, the project reaches completion with the U.S. premiere of Australian composer Brett Dean's "Gneixendorfer Musik — Eine Winterreise," accompanied by Beethoven's "Emperor" Concerto. Conducting is Francesco Lecce-Chong. (8 p.m., also Sat. , Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 2 p.m. Sun. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Mpls., free-$50, thespco.org.)

5. Robin Kyle & Valet: What a smart way to showcase the gorgeous and inspired new solo album by the frontman of 2000s-era Twin Cities indie-rock group Valet. He's putting the old band back together for a twofer show. You might even call it a trifecta counting the cool location in the old Hamm's Brewery complex. The brooding but hopeful Ireland native's LP "The Rubicon Is a Red River" boasts more of an Americana and folk tinge than his hum-rocking Valet work, with a strong support cast including drummer JT Bates, violinist Carrie Rodriguez and brother Ben Kyle of Romantica. It still boasts the same elegant warmth and poetic delivery, though. (7 p.m. 11 Wells Distillery, 704 Minnehaha Av. E., St. Paul, free, 11wells.com)

6. Love 2 The 9s: It's a Princely title for a program of Purple love songs delivered in an acoustic setting by Twin Cities vocal mainstay Julius Collins, who has thrilled in clubs (Greazy Meal, Dr. Mambo's Combo) and playhouses ("Jelly's Last Jam," "Hot Chocolate"), and former NPG keyboardist Tommy Barbarella. The evening includes a tour of Paisley Park and a three-course dinner by People's Organic, who were the Purple One's personal chefs. (6 p.m. Paisley Park, 7801 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen, $150-$225, paisleypark.com)

Also: Oregonian dark-twang singer Jake Smith aka White Buffalo is a favorite music provider to the TV series "Sons of Anarchy" (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, $25); Anita Baker isn't coming to the Twin Cites on her 2023 comeback tour so three of Minnesota's finest vocalists — Ginger Commodore, Aimee K. Bryant and Kendra Glenn — are presenting "Rapture," a tribute to Baker (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35-$40); the Northern Bluegrass Throwdown offers an interstate pickathon with Wisconsin's Chicken Wire Empire and local mainstays the High 48s (8 p.m. Parkway Theater; $20); Suburbs bandleader Chan Poling heads to the southern 'burbs with his jazzy revisionist trio the New Standards (7:30 p.m. Ames Center, $43-$53); Summit Avenue piano man Steven C presents "Love on the Hill" with different guests on Friday (singer Kathryn Budzien) and Saturday (singer-songwriter Jeff Arundel) at a revived vintage nightspot (7 p.m. Commodore, $20); if any Twin Cities singer can do justice to Whitney Houston's repertoire, it's the underappreciated powerhouse Kathleen Johnson (8 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40).

Saturday, Feb. 11

7. Bruce Cockburn: The 13-time Juno winner and member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame is in the midst of his 50th anniversary tour. Now based in San Francisco, he's a thoughtful singer-songwriter of the folkie/jazz/Americana/worldbeat bent whose music has been, at turns, religious, personal and political (he's sung about environmental and human rights issues). His songs have been covered by a wide range of singers, including Jerry Garcia, k.d. lang and Jimmy Buffett. Cockburn even enjoyed two modest hits in the 1980s, "Wondering Where the Lions Are" and "If I Had a Rocket Launcher." The gifted acoustic guitarist opted for all instrumentals in different styles on his most recent album, 2019's "Crowing Ignites." (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $45-$65, theparkwaytheater.com)

8. Beyond the Blue: Iowa's Americana troubadour Pieta Brown and her ubiquitous Minnesotan bassist Liz Draper have teamed up with organizers of the cult-loved Square Lake Festival for what's being billed as "an immersive night of cinema and sound." Musical performances will be paired with short films, including sets by Brown's new instrumental act with Chama Devora called Sylvee and the Sea; acclaimed Iranian-American singer/songwriter Aida Shahghasemi, and composer/improvisor Sara Pajunen, who will present her Iron Range-based, violin-laced composition "Mine Songs." (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $23-$28, thecedar.org)

Also: Electronic-dance duo Sidepiece, who collaborated with Diplo for the Grammy-nominated "On My Mind," take a spin at the Fillmore Minneapolis (8 p.m., $27.50); the late Donny Hathaway was such a formidable force in soul music that it will take a huge cast of Minnesota music makers to pay tribute in "A Song for You," including Julius Collins, Patty Lacy, Cornisha Garmon, Jackson Hurst, Lamont Keten, Len Jones and Ro Harrington (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$75, $25 for livestream); French 75, featuring vocalist Maud Hixson and company, explores the vintage jazz of Sidney Bechet, Blossom Dearie and Edit Piaf (4 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); Cole Diamond, James Eugene Russell and Becky Kapell offer a triple threat of Midwest alt-twang (8 p.m. Mortimer's, $15); what's left of the '80s metal bands Bulletboys and Firehouse has paired up on tour (8 p.m. Medina Entertainment Center, $35-$47); Van Morrison-channeling rock troupe the Belfast Cowboys return to the Hook & Ladder (7:30 p.m., $15-$20).

Sunday, Feb. 12

Twin Cities singer/actor Doug Anderson, who has been seen at the Guthrie and Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, offers "A Valentine's Cabaret" with pianist David Lohman (5 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); Adore Delano from both "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "American Idol" is singing on tour (8 p.m. Fine Line, $36-$56); James Bond theme songs meet up with belly-dancing in "Bond Does Belly" (6 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $20-$25).

Monday, Feb. 13

Shaun Johnson, lead singer of the locally popular a cappella group Tonic Sol-Fa, leads his Big Band Experience (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$40); bluegrassy folk darlings the Roe Family Singers are back from their January break and playing every Monday night again at the 331 Club (8 p.m., free).

Tuesday, Feb. 14

9. Kiss the Tiger's I Love Lucy: A special Valentine's Day treat from one of the Twin Cities' best-loved rock bands of the day, Meghan Kreidler and her impactful group will pay tribute to one of their biggest heroes and an adopted Minnesotan by marriage, alt-twang/blues-rock songwriting giant Lucinda Williams. They're the right kind of versatile act to channel both the vulnerably sweet and venomously damaged moments in Williams' wide-ranging love songs, from the least-joyful tune ever titled "Joy" to the demandingly romantic classic "Passionate Kisses." Pit Stop opens. (8 p.m. Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $15-$17, axs.com)

10. For the Love: The History Theatre is usually a playhouse, not a music venue. But with its thrust stage, it's an ideal room for a concert. And for Valentine's Day, there will be a special Twin Cities all-star lineup of women exploring romance — singers Ginger Commodore, Judi Vinar, Rachel Holder, Ellis Delaney, Jen Maren, Erin Schwab, soprano Maria Jette, guitarist Joan Griffith and pianist/musical director Lori Dokken. (7 p.m. History Theatre, 30 East 10th St., St. Paul, $25-$40, historytheatre.com)

Also: Twin Cities vocalist Sophia Shorai and pianist Tommy Barbarella, who have worked together for 10 years, provide the musical romance (6 p.m. the Dakota, $125 four-course dinner included); Kevin Kling & Friends present "The Love Show; Hearts on Fire," a variety show for lovers; the cast includes Bradley Greenwald, Prudence Johnson, Simone Perrin, Claudia Schmidt and Dane Stauffer (7 p.m. the O'Shaughnessy, $5-$28).

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Mayyadda & Ricki Monique: These two warmly energetic and bravely innovative Twin Cities neo-soul/R&B singers should be packing the Dakota on their own, but lucky for us they're combining for what should be one vibrant pairing. Minneapolis' Mayyadda blended Jill Scott-style jazz-funk grooves and strong messaging on her 2021 album "Try & Remember," and she's prepping new work, too. Last year's EP "Good Seeds" by St. Paul native Monique was a breakthrough into bold, SZA- and Kendrick-influenced hip-hop soul. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $15-$20, dakotacooks.com)

Classical critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.