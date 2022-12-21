Thursday, Dec. 22

1. All Tomorrow's Petty: As if the core group of Twin Cities indie-rock/jazz/twang players who make up this for-fun Tom Petty tribute band isn't enough of an all-star unit, the band's one and only December gig this year — past years were spread out over a few weeks — will feature more Minnesota music vets as guest vocalists. Mason Jennings, Caroline Smith, Nona Marie, Diane and Mina Moore will join the "Free Fallin'" free-for-all, whose usual crew features James Diers of Halloween, Alaska, drummer JT Bates, guitarist Jacob Hanson, pianist Bryan Nichols and bassist Rob Skoro. (8 p.m. Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., Mpls., $17-$20, axs.com)

Also: Mick Sterling, the king of Twin Cities tribute shows, salutes the King, with his Elvis' Christmas and gospel show (4:30 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35); stylish retro-crooner Vic Volare pairs up with jazzy vocalist Charmin Michelle for their Cool Yule performance (7 p.m. the Dakota, $10-$15); buzzing local rockers Creeping Charlie continue their December residency run (7 p.m. Amsterdam Bar & Hall, $10-$15).

Friday, Dec. 23

2. Heiruspecs: Old classmates from St. Paul Central High who pioneered live-band hip-hop in the Twin Cities, they play a class-reunion-like gig this time every year. For the first time in eight years, though, the sextet is doing so with a vibrant new album stuffed in their stockings. Humorously titled "Pretty Random But What Happened to the Heiruspecs?," the record arrives digitally Friday and sounds like the work of an old-school band that's still in it to inspire break new ground, from the dark-disco jam "Four Werewolves, Forever Ago" to the jittery political jaw-dropper "Flag Waver." HEYARLO and Nakara Forjé open. (8 p.m. Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $17-$20, axs.com)

3. Kinda Kinky Christmas: There's only one Christmas song in the Kinks canon, "Father Christmas," and it's kind of twisted. But that was enough for the nerdishly cool Twin Cities tribute band Kinda Kinky to turn its 12th annual food-drive charity gig into one of the most jovial and communal holiday concerts in town each year. Bandleaders Dave Randall and Keith Patterson welcome a small village of guest singers into their preservation society for the often three- to four-hour affair, and raise a well-respected amount for food shelves, too. (7:30 p.m., Minneapolis Eagles #34, 2507 E. 25th St., Mpls., $15 at door, or $10 with a non-perishable food item, benefitting the Food Group)

4. Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The death of founder/leader Paul O'Neill in 2017 didn't derail this Christmas juggernaut. Neither did the pandemic, which resulted in 2020 without a tour. TSO is back once again with its classical-meets-metal holiday spectacle, reprising "Ghosts of Christmas Eve," other favorites and a new instrumental piece, "Carousels of Christmas," composed by co-founder/keyboardist Jon Oliva. These are TSO's last shows before a short Christmas break. (3 & 7:30 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $29-$119.50, ticketmaster.com)

5. Andrew Walesch: The St. Cloud native has made quite a name for himself around the Twin Cities as a bandleader/singing pianist who does commendable tributes to Frank Sinatra. He's also the music director at the ambitious Crooners supper club, where he introduces almost every show. He's leaving Crooners next month for a job in Phoenix. But Walesch will do his Sinatra salute a couple more times this month at his home base. Not to worry. He'll return to perform occasionally in the Twin Cities. (8 p.m., also Dec. 31, Crooners, 6161 Hwy 65, Fridley, sold out, eventbrite.com)

6. Sherwin Linton: Accompanied by the Cotton Kings and his wife Pam, the Twin Cities country kingpin presents his annual Christmastime's A-Comin.' Since moving to Minneapolis from South Dakota in 1957, Linton has become an essential force on the country scene. A man of many hats and voices, he does a killer Johnny Cash tribute, all kinds of classic country and originals, and a choreographed holiday show (love his 1986 novelty ditty "Santa Got a DUI"). Pam Linton, his warbling wife, always adds seasonal sparkle. (4 p.m. Crooners, 6161 Hwy 65, Fridley, $30-$40, eventbrite.com)

Also: Soulful and spiritual Nicholas David, who has had a steady presence since placing third on NBC's "The Voice" 10 years ago, presents his annual St. Nick's show (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $20-$35); bluegrassy string pickers the Pistol Whippin' Party Penguins headline the Yuletide Sweater Ball (8 p.m. Hook & Ladder Theater, $20-$25); Brit-rocky local vets the Alarmists and Joey Ryan & the Inks are back together for the Eve Eve Benefit concert (8 p.m. Icehouse, $12-$15); impressive young Apple Valley jazz saxophonist Sofia Kickhofel, who is in her first year at Julliard, leads her quintet while veteran trumpeter Steve Kenny's group opens (8 p.m. KJ's Hideaway, $20).

Saturday, Dec. 24

7. Twin Cities Catholic Chorale: You probably already have plans for midnight on Christmas Eve, but know that some of the area's finest freelance orchestral musicians will be gathered in the choir loft at St. Paul's Church of St. Agnes with this strong-voiced choir and some very good vocal soloists, performing Mozart's celebratory "Coronation" Mass. If you can't make it, consider visiting some Sunday morning, for the group does a different one each week (except on Christmas Day). Schubert, Haydn and Charles Gounod are on the way in January, and non-Catholics are graciously welcomed. (11:15 p.m. St. Paul's Church of St. Agnes, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul, free, catholicchorale.org.)

Also: Jazz-tinged, chill indie-rock strummer Aiden Intro, who's garnering a little viral buzz at only age 21, plays the second show of his two-night 7th St. Entry stand with openers Parachutes and Mike Kota (8 p.m., $15).

Sunday, Dec. 25

8. The Bad Plus: Last year during its annual holiday run in the Twin Cities, the acclaimed jazz combo introduced its new post-piano lineup. Ethan Iverson is long gone and now, too, his replacement, Orrin Evans. With two decades in the jazz firmament, bassist Reid Anderson and drummer Dave King have picked up with guitarist Ben Monder and saxophonist Chris Speed, veteran jazzers who add new textures, energy and ideas. The revamped Twin Cities-rooted group issued an eponymous album in September that showcases a remarkably different sound with the same compelling personality. Expect a heavy dose of new material and not the kind of covers of rock songs that helped establish the Bad Plus. (5 & 7 p.m., also 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Mon.-Wed. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45, dakotacooks.com)

9. Run Westy Run: For several years, Christmas Day was often the only time of the year to catch this funky, druggy, wild-eyed art-punk band, which recorded for SST and Twin/Tone labels in the late-'80s but spent the first half of this century on hiatus. Bandmate brothers Kirk and Kraig Johnson's reunions with guitarist Terry Fischer around the holidays gave way to a more full-time status in recent years with Kirk's return to the Twin Cities, and now the old vets have lively new tunes adding extra spark to their always-rowdy live sets. Annie & the Bang Bang open. (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20-$25, axs.com)

Monday, Dec. 26

Mick Sterling heads up another holiday-themed tribute, his Andy & Bing Christmas show with Ben Utecht and a 19-piece orchestra, which kicks off a five-day run (8:15 p.m. Chanhassen Dinner Theater, through Dec. 30, including lunchtime performances, $44-$62); innovative local jazz-guitar star Zacc Harris hosts a big night in Icehouse's Monday jazz series with the Atlantis Quartet and Sofia Kickhofel's Batik Iris Trio (8 p.m., $12-$15).

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Drummer extraordinaire Michael Bland has put together Urban Classic, a salute to vintage R&B with veteran Twin Cities singers Jay Bee, Mark Lickteig and G Sharp (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40); folky troubadour David Huckfelt, formerly of the Pines, wraps up another busy do-gooder year with a duo set featuring guitar ace Jeremy Ylvisaker and opener Dana Thompson (8 p.m. Icehouse, $12-$15).

Wednesday, Dec. 28

10. Marissa Mulder: In her Twin Cities debut last spring, the New Yorker wowed in a theater piece about Tom Waits as cabaret revue. She delivered songs, monologues and narration about Waits, celebrating his delightful quirkiness, vivid writing and beguiling wit. Mulder sold the songs with expressive eyes, eyebrows and voice, which can be disarmingly girlish but riveting. Accompanied by the gifted pianist Jon Weber, she returns to Crooners with three different revues — the brilliant songwriter John Prine (6:30 p.m. Wed.), the American Songbook stalwart Jimmy Van Heusen (5:30 p.m. Thu.) and the underappreciated Waits (8 p.m. Thu. Crooners, 6161 Hwy 65, Fridley, $25-$35, eventbrite.com).

Also: Colorful KFAI radio host Krista Wax is celebrating the fifth anniversary of her Monday night '80s pop/R&B show "MSP Sound" with performances by modern local groovers Phillip Saint John, iLLism, Slavannah and Sam Castillo (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $12-$15); twangy Twin Cities singer/songwriter Becky Kapell and her stellar band have a residency gig the fourth Wednesday of the month with "friends" at Palmer's Bar (7 p.m., $10).

Classical critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.