PITTSTOWN, N.Y. — Ten cars of a cargo train carrying plastic pellets and cooking oil derailed in upstate New York, with two ending up in a river, authorities said.

The cars, part of a 94-car train, derailed about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in Rensselear County, in the village of Valley Falls. County authorities said it was a Norfolk Southern train operated by Berkshire & Eastern Railroad.

No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were involved, Tom Ciuba, a spokperson for Berkshire & Eastern, said early Thursday.

''Two of the railcars have fallen into the Hoosic River — with one leaking a small amount of cooking oil and another leaking a small amount of plastic resin,'' he said in an email.

''Contractors are on site to fully respond to the incident, and rerailing of the cars should take several hours,'' Ciuba said. ''A thorough investigation into the cause is also underway.''

Part of a state route in the area was closed, county authorities said.