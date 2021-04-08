'Them"

In Amazon's new horror anthology, a Black family moving to Compton, Calif., in the 1950s finds the neighborhood less than welcoming. Our heroes face haunted basements, possessed children and ticked-off demons. But as in "Get Out" and "Lovecraft Country," the most frightening enemy is racism. Former Twin Cities playwright Christina Ham is among the writers contributing to this often disturbing, always clever thriller. Now streaming on Amazon Prime (Neal Justin)

'Doing the Most With Phoebe Robinson'

The "2 Dope Queens" star removes her crown to get down and dirty with celebrity friends in this new series. Whether she's horseback riding with Whitney Cummings or climbing trees with Kevin Bacon, Robinson isn't afraid of being seen as afraid. The polar opposite of "Running Wild With Bear Grylls," this is an "adventure series" that's tailor-made for us scaredy cats. 10 p.m. Friday, Comedy Central

'Bad Trip'

Viewers who guffawed at the latest "Borat" movie may enjoy this string of practical jokes, loosely tied together by a plot about a loser trekking across the country to hook up with a high school crush. Unlike Sacha Baron Cohen, star prankster Eric Andre doesn't have politics on his agenda, just a mission to shock bystanders with one brilliantly stupid stunt after another. Juvenile delinquency is rarely this much fun. Netflix

'Mavericks: Live and Unplugged'

Enough with the quarantined concerts, say the Mavericks, America's best dance band and a longtime Twin Cities favorite. This weekend the versatile Americana ensemble will perform in front of a live audience for the first time in more than a year, from the Texas home of "Austin City Limits." These will be acoustic performances with lots of stories to go along with the songs. Plus, it will be the first time Raul Malo and company will be sharing material from last year's "En Español" album in concert. 8 p.m. Thu.-Sat., nugs.net

'Exterminate All the Brutes'

This four-part docuseries about the long history of white supremacy around the world is bound to make viewers uncomfortable, especially Americans who have mastered the ability to overlook the mass genocide of Native Americans during the pioneer period. Director Raoul Peck ("I Am Not Your Negro") adds to the guilt trip with his somber narration. Kudos to Minnesota native Josh Hartnett, who puts his star status to good use by portraying a number of cruel persecutors in dramatizations. HBO

'Birdgirl'

Paget Brewster spent so many years punching the clock on "Criminal Minds," you may have forgotten she's a talented comic actor, best known for turning Chandler's head on "Friends." She gets to go for laughs as the main voice in "Birdgirl," an animated series that nods to the campy "Batman" TV show but with a subversive sense of humor that has more in common with "Archer" and "Get Smart." 11 p.m. Sunday, Cartoon Network, AdultSwim.com (Neal Justin)

'Breaking News in Yuba County'

The "Fargo"-style tone that director Tate Taylor tries for doesn't quite come together, but if you think of this darkly comic thriller as a festival of female character actors, there's plenty to keep you entertained. Allison Janney, in a rare movie lead, plays a meek customer sales rep whose husband dies unexpectedly. For a variety of reasons, she buries him and then finds herself enjoying the attention she receives because of his "disappearance." She does not, however, enjoy the attention of cops, mobsters and snotty reporters zestily played by Regina Hall, Awkwafina, Wanda Sykes, Bridget Everett, Samira Wiley, Juliette Lewis and more. Amazon, YouTube

'Mr. Mayor'

Despite mediocre ratings, NBC has renewed this laugh-out-loud sitcom for a second season. Thank goodness. The series, in which Ted Danson takes over the Los Angeles government, is an utter delight, thanks to rapid-fire jokes and a stellar cast that includes Oscar-winner Holly Hunter as an ambitious deputy and "SNL" veteran Bobby Moynihan as a bumbling press secretary. Start with the episode "Respect in the Workplace," written by co-creator Tina Fey. Peacock

'Last Tango in Halifax'

Widowed British pensioners Alan and Celia, foiled in love as teenagers, reconnect 60 years later and decide on their first date to marry. What bliss for the lovely couple, and what consternation for their daughters. Celia's Caroline is the modishly coiffed headmaster at a posh school; Alan's Gillian is a rough-around-the-edges sheep farmer. They're as unalike as chalk and Stilton, but by fits and starts they attempt a sisterly relationship, punctuated by Gillian's man troubles and Caroline's man-and-woman troubles. Through it all, no one ever meets a secret they won't blab at the most inopportune time. Hilarity — and often heartbreak — follows, but it's nothing that can't be ameliorated by putting the kettle on. Netflix

'Rebel'

"Rebel" offers the opportunity to watch 67-year-old Katey Sagal play a fictionalized version of executive producer Erin Brockovich, boasting an active sex life and a mouth to match. Sagal's star power has you rooting for her as she takes on big business in what would otherwise be a humdrum network procedural. 9 p.m. Thursday, KSTP, Ch. 5