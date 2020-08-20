BALTIMORE — A woman has died after a personal vehicle collided with a light-rail train in Baltimore on Thursday, Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said.
Adams said the accident occurred just before 8 a.m. in downtown Baltimore.
Three people were inside the car, including a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, Adams said. A 7-year-old child and a 30-year-old man were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
