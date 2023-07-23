One woman is dead and another critically injured after a shooting late Saturday in Minneapolis.
Police arrived at a residence on the 3100 block of 58th Street E. just north of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, police said, shortly after midnight Sunday. Officers found the women at the residence, both of whom had life-threatening injuries. Police say they found one woman outside the residence. The other woman was inside.
Emergency medical services took the victims to the Hennepin County Medical Center. One of the women died in the hospital.
Police have made no arrests in the case. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has not yet released the deceased woman's name or cause of death.
