1 soldier dead, another injured in Fort Campbell helicopter training incident

One soldier was killed and another was injured in a helicopter training incident at Fort Campbell, military officials announced Thursday.

The Associated Press
June 12, 2025 at 3:44PM

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — One soldier was killed and another was injured in a helicopter training incident at Fort Campbell, military officials announced Thursday.

The incident involving two service members happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Fort Campbell training area, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) said in a release. Emergency services responded, and one soldier was confirmed dead while the other was taken to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and was in stable condition, officials said.

The soldiers' names are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notifications. The incident is under investigation.

In March 2023, two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the 101st Airborne collided during a nighttime training flight about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Fort Campbell, killing all nine soldiers aboard. The Fort Campbell Army post is located along the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

