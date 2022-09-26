CHICAGO — One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city's West Side, officials said.
Shots were fired shortly before noon at the building in Homan Square, police spokesman Tom Ahern told WGN-TV.
The officer was taken to Sinai Hospital in stable condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was not shot.
The other person was taken to another hospital in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.
The West Side police facility houses the department's Evidence and Recovered Property Section, WGN reported.
Police were preparing to brief reporters on the incident Monday afternoon.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
1 shot, officer injured in Chicago police facility incident
One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city's West Side, officials said.
Nation
Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to shelter; launch on hold
Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, adding weeks of delay to the lunar-orbiting test flight.
Politics
Biden's mixed record forces some Dems into odd balancing act
Democratic House candidate Greg Landsman can tick off how his party's control of Congress and the White House has benefited his city.
Business
Insider Q&A: FDA official on vaping's "promise or peril"
There's been no honeymoon period for the Food and Drug Administration's new tobacco chief, Brian King, the public health scientist now responsible for regulating the nation's multibillion-dollar cigarette and vaping industry.
Business
Musk faces deposition with Twitter ahead of October trial
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to spend the next few days with lawyers for Twitter, answering questions ahead of an October trial that will determine whether he must carry through with his $44 billion agreement to acquire the social platform after attempting to back out of the deal.