Nation

1 person was rescued and a search is underway for 3 others after a boat sinks north of Seattle

One person was rescued by a good Samaritan and authorities were looking for three others after a boat took on water and sank in waters north of Seattle, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 12:45AM

SEATTLE — One person was rescued by a good Samaritan and authorities were looking for three others after a boat took on water and sank in waters north of Seattle, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The vessel was a 20-foot (6-meter) long cuddy cabin boat, Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier said. The person who rescued the male individual said three others were on board, Strohmaier said. The distress call came in at 1:10 p.m., he said.

A Coast Guard boat crew and helicopter were searching for the missing alongside Everett firefighters and police and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The site is in Possession Sound about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Seattle.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Institute of Peace reclaims its headquarters after court win over Musk's cost-cutting team

The U.S. Institute of Peace retook control of its headquarters Wednesday, two days after a federal judge said the firing of its board and employees by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency was illegal.

Nation

New Orleans Archdiocese agrees to pay nearly $180M to victims of clergy sexual abuse

Nation

Louisiana Republicans reject bill that would address split jury verdicts, a Jim Crow-era practice