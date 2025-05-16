Wires

1 person died and 2 others were pulled from wreckage after a severe storm crumbled part of a St. Louis church

1 person died and 2 others were pulled from wreckage after a severe storm crumbled part of a St. Louis church.

The Associated Press
May 16, 2025 at 10:25PM

ST. LOUIS, Mo — 1 person died and 2 others were pulled from wreckage after a severe storm crumbled part of a St. Louis church.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

St. Louis mayor says authorities have confirmed at least 4 deaths after severe storm damaged several buildings in city

St. Louis mayor says authorities have confirmed at least 4 deaths after severe storm damaged several buildings in city.

Wires

1 person died and 2 others were pulled from wreckage after a severe storm crumbled part of a St. Louis church

Wires

Brock Purdy agrees to 5-year, $265 million extension with the 49ers, AP source says