CHICAGO — One Chicago police officer died and another was wounded following a shooting late Saturday, officials said.
Police said the officers were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in "serious-to-critical" condition, news outlets reported.
One of the officers — a woman — later died, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford told the Chicago Tribune. Other local news outlets also reported the death.
Police also said two suspects were taken into custody, according to news outlets.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.
