One of three speeding motorcyclists being chased by police in St. Cloud crashed and died, officials said.

The pursuit unfolded around 2 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 15, the State Patrol said.

The patrol identified the motorcyclist who died as Jacob Charles Olson, 25, of St. Cloud.

Olson was riding a 2021 Honda CBR 600 model motorcycle, the patrol said, which has a top speed of 160 miles per hour.

According to the patrol:

A St. Cloud police officer spotted the three motorcycles and attempted to stop them for speeding but was "not able to catch up to the vehicles due to their high rate of speed," a patrol statement read.

The motorcyclists exited from southbound Hwy. 15 at S. 33rd Street, where Olson lost control on the ramp, left the road to his right and hit a guardrail. Olson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and died there.

Neither the patrol nor police have said whether the other two motorcyclists have been located.