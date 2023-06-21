One of two men trapped in a grain bin in southwestern Minnesota didn't make it out alive, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday about 25 miles northwest of Marshall on farm property northeast of Porter, the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office said.

First responders arrived to see a 62-year-old man who had freed himself, but a 27-year-old man was still inside the bin, the Sheriff's Office said.

Rescue personnel needed roughly an hour to get the younger man out of the bin, but efforts failed to revive him, the Sheriff's Office added.

Identities of the men have yet to be released.

One member of the rescue squad taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of effects from the heat.