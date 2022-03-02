One of two men shot Sunday afternoon near Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis has died, authorities said.
The men, both in their 20s, were hit by gunfire about 3:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of S. 10th Avenue.
Police said one of the men died Tuesday. His identity has yet to be released.
The other man's injuries were considered noncritical, police added.
No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at CrimeStoppersMN.org.
All tips are anonymous. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.
