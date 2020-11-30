A duck hunter has died after the boat he and another hunter were in capsized in a lake south of the Twin Cities, authorities said Monday.

The incident occurred about 9:45 a.m. Saturday on Clear Lake in Lexington Township, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived to find Nicholas J. Brooks, 29, of Belle Plaine, sitting atop the overturned duck boat.

Jeffrey E. Brooks, 55, also of Belle Plaine was floating in the water several yards from the boat, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Nicholas Brooks was taken in a private vehicle to a Mayo Clinic facility in New Prague, while Jeffrey Brooks was taken to a hospital in Rochester.

The Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the elder Brooks has since died.

Authorities have yet to say why the boat capsized or whether the occupants were wearing life vests.