ANKARA, Turkey — Heavy rains triggered severe floods and mudslides in northern Turkey on Wednesday, injuring several people and leaving one woman missing, officials said. Helicopters scrambled to rescue people stranded on rooftops.

The floods hit the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop early Wednesday. They came as firefighters in southwest Turkey worked to extinguish a wildfire in Mugla province, which runs along the Aegean Sea. At least eight people and countless animals have died in more than 200 wildfires in Turkey since July 28.

In Bartin, the flash floods demolished several houses and at least two bridges and caused part of a road leading to the neighboring province of Karabuk to collapse, the private Turkish news agency DHA reported. At least 13 people were injured when a section of a bridge caved in, the country's disaster and emergency management agency said, without providing details.

Emergency workers rescued at least 15 people trapped in homes or vehicles, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. But they were searching for an 80-year-old woman in the village of Akorensokuler who was swept away by floodwaters after her house collapsed, the Interior Ministry said.

In the town of Ayancik, in Sinop, where a stream burst its banks and at least one house was demolished by gushing waters, helicopters lifted residents to safety from rooftops. The town's hospital was evacuated as a precaution, Anadolu reported. Landslides caused the closure of a section of a road between Ayancik and the province's main city, which is also called Sinop.

Turkey's Black Sea region is frequently struck by deadly torrential rains and flash flooding.