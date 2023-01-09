SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. government announced a $1 million investment on Monday to establish a park-and-ride system for Puerto Rico's El Yunque National Forest.
Some 1.2 million people visit the forest every year, with up to 3,000 cars trying every day to access an area that has only 300 parking spaces, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The department said it already has invested $250,000 in a master transit plan, noting that vehicular congestion has been a problem at El Yunque for 80 years.
El Yunque is the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest System and represents 20% of Puerto Rico's tourism economy.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital
Brazilian authorities said Monday that they were looking into who may have been behind the shocking uprising that sent protesters storming into the nation's halls of power in a riot that had striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
World
5 dismembered bodies found in bags in southern Mexico
Prosecutors in southern Mexico said Monday they found the bodies of five men in a village north of the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.
World
Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence
Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer.
World
Polish leaders meet, discuss further support for Ukraine
Poland's President Andrzej Duda met Monday with the prime minister and some of his ministers to discuss security issues amid the war in neighboring Ukraine, including Kyiv's request for delivery of Western-made heavy battle tanks.
World
Powerful quake felt in Australia and Indonesia; no tsunami
Hundreds of people in Australia and Indonesia reported feeling a powerful deep-sea earthquake early Tuesday, although the magnitude 7.6 temblor did not prompt an alert from the U.S. Tsunami Warning System.