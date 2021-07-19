RAPID CITY, S.D. — A judge set bond at $1 million for a South Dakota man charged Monday with killing a woman whose decomposed body was found in the Black Hills in 2013.

Richard Melvin Schmitz, 53, was arrested at his home near Hill City without incident Friday morning for the death of 38-year-old Meshell Will, of Custer. Schmitz is charged with second degree murder.

Originally from Wisconsin, Will had been in South Dakota for about six months. She went missing in August 2013.

Judge Scott Bogue cited Schmitz's extensive criminal history as a factor for the high bail. His brushes with the law date back to the 1980s and includes grand theft and burglary, along with aggravated assault. Schmitz's defense attorney had asked for "a reasonable bond," the Rapid City Journal reported.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Schmitz has a been person of interest in the case for the past eight years.