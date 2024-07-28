COLUMBIA, Md. — One person was killed in a shooting inside a shopping mall in a suburb of Baltimore and Washington on Saturday, police said.
Authorities received a call after gunfire in the food court area of the mall in Columbia, Maryland, at about 6:10 p.m. Officers found a male victim who was fatally shot, Howard County police said.
Police determined that those involved in the shooting fled the mall, and detectives believe the victim was targeted.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
The mall also was the scene of a shooting in January 2014, when three people died after a man with a shotgun killed two people and then himself.
