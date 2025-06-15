World

1 killed and 19 injured as hot air balloons crash in central Turkey

Two hot air balloons crashed in central Turkey on Sunday, leaving one person dead and 19 injured, according to local media reports.

The Associated Press
June 15, 2025 at 7:10AM

ISTANBUL — Two hot air balloons crashed in central Turkey on Sunday, leaving one person dead and 19 injured, according to local media reports.

The accident occurred near the Ihlara Valley in Aksaray province, the private Ilhas News Agency and other outlets said. It was not immediately clear why the hot air balloons crashed.

Hot air ballooning is a popular tourist activity over the rugged landscape of central Turkey, which is dotted with ancient churches hewn into cliff faces. The attractions include the ''fairy chimneys'' of Cappadocia, tall, cone-shaped rock formations created by natural erosion over thousands of years that are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Video from Ilhas showed one deflated balloon, its passenger basket lying on its side, as emergency services tended to injured people.

about the writer

about the writer

Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Business

Taiwan adds China's Huawei and SMIC to export control list

Taiwan's Commerce Ministry has added Chinese chipmakers Huawei Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) to its export control list, as trade and technology frictions between the self-ruled island, China and the United States increase.

Business

First direct flight from US to Greenland since 2008 lands on Trump's birthday

World

Guinea's military junta sets up election body for upcoming votes