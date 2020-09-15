FOND DU LAC, Wis. — One person has died and four others have been injured in a crash involving an ambulance in Fond du Lac.
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a car ran a red light about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and struck the ambulance. A passenger in the car was thrown from the vehicle and died.
The driver of the car was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital.
Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O'Leary said the ambulance was taking a non-emergency patient to the hospital at the time of the crash.
The patient and two ambulance crew members suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, WLUK-TV reported.
