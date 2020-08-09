BUDAPEST, Hungary — One man died and three people including a young child were seriously injured when a bus crashed into a ditch on the side of a highway in Hungary, police and rescue officials said Sunday.
The incident happened on the M5 highway in the city of Kiskunfelegyhaza, about 115 kilometers (71 miles) east of Budapest, the capital. Police said the vehicle was a "Polish passenger bus."
A spokesman for the National Rescue Service said a 35-year-old man died at the scene and one of the injured passengers was a child about 5 years old.
Two helicopters and 14 ambulances were taking the injured to hospitals.
The bus was travelling toward Budapest and the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. (0430 GMT).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
1 killed, 3 seriously hurt in bus crash in Hungary
One man died and three people including a young child were seriously injured when a bus crashed into a ditch on the side of a highway in Hungary, police and rescue officials said Sunday.
World
Belarus strongman president faces strong election challenge
Belarusians are voting on whether to grant their authoritarian president a sixth term in office, following a campaign marked by unusually strong demonstrations by opposition supporters frustrated with the country's stumbling economy, political repression and weak response to the coronavirus pandemic.
World
India to ban imports of 101 items of military equipment
India said Sunday that it will ban the imports of 101 items of military equipment in an effort to boost local production and improve self-reliance in weapons manufacturing.
World
Afghan council frees Taliban prisoners to set up peace talks
A traditional Afghan council concluded Sunday with hundreds of delegates agreeing to free 400 Taliban members, paving the way for an early start to negotiations between Afghanistan's warring sides.
World
Masks in class? Many questions as Germans go back to school
Masks during class, masks only in the halls, no masks at all. Distance when possible, no distance within same-grade groups, no distance at all.