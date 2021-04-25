MILWAUKEE — Authorities say one person was killed two others were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood.
Officers responded to a call about 12:50 a.m., police said in a release. A 36-year-old man from Milwaukee was killed. A 31-year-old man from Milwaukee and a 40-year-old man from Waukesha were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
The shooting remains under investigation. No further information was released.
