MILWAUKEE — Authorities say one person was killed two others were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call about 12:50 a.m., police said in a release. A 36-year-old man from Milwaukee was killed. A 31-year-old man from Milwaukee and a 40-year-old man from Waukesha were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation. No further information was released.