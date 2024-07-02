One person was killed and two were critically injured in a head-on collision on a western Wisconsin highway, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday about 9 miles south of Turtle Lake on Hwy. 63, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

An SUV driver heading south crossed over the center line and hit a northbound car, the sheriff's office said.

The car's driver was killed, and a passenger in the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The SUV driver also was critically injured, the sheriff's office added.

Officials have yet to release the identities of any of the vehicles' occupants.