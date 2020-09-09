JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fiery crash between two semis on the interstate near Janesville has killed one truck driver and injured the other.
The collision happened about 4 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 39/90, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. A southbound semi drove through the median and collided with a northbound semi, which became engulfed in flames, the patrol said.
Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson said one driver died and the other was taken to a hospital. There's no immediate word on the survivor's condition.
The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the interstate near Janesville.
