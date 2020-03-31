MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison police say a gunshot was fired in a University Hospital waiting room Tuesday when a man tried to disarm a police officer, but that no one was injured.

Two Fitchburg police officers transported the man to the emergency department for evaluation and treatment about 11 a.m., according to university police. And as the man was moved to another area in the waiting room he tried to disarm one of the officers.

Police said that during the struggle one round was fired into the ceiling of the waiting room. The officers regained control of the man and he was arrested. No one was hurt.

Hospital officials say the hospital is secure and safe, and that both the hospital and the emergency department remain open.

University police tweeted and texted an alert about the shooting, asking people nearby to take shelter until the situation was resolved.