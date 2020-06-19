TORONTO — One man has died after a shooting in Toronto's north end, Canadian police said Friday.
Police said there were initially reports of multiple people shot at about 11:40 a.m., but they later learned there was one victim.
Police said passersby tried to help the man who had been shot before paramedics arrived, but he couldn't be saved.
Police said two male suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a sedan.
The investigation is ongoing.
Officers are asking witnesses to come forward.
