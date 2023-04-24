MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police said Monday that one person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a two-year college in Oklahoma.
Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the shooting on the campus of Rose State College appeared to be ''domestic-related." The school in suburban Oklahoma City has about 13,000 students.
The school had issued an alert telling students and employees to shelter in place before police announced they had a suspect in custody.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
For this Black mom, Ralph Yarl could have been her son
On April 13, the nightmare that I'd worried about ever since we moved into our neighborhood came true.
Nation
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
Prospective jurors said Monday that if they were to convict a man of killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, they would be capable of sentencing him to die.
Business
Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network
Fox News said Monday that it will no longer broadcast prime-time host Tucker Carlson, whose stew of grievances and political theories about Russia and the Jan. 6 insurrection had grown to define the network in recent years and influence GOP politics.
Nation
SeaWorld euthanizes sick sea lion found on San Diego freeway
Freeway, the sea lion rescued after wandering inland from his ocean home and crossing busy San Diego thoroughfares, has been euthanized after falling ill.
Nation
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
Police said Monday that one person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a two-year college in Oklahoma.