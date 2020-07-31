MADISON, Wis. — One person has died, another has been wounded and a suspect has been arrested in a stabbing in Madison, police said.
All three are known to each other, according to officials.
Authorities said the stabbing happened at a home on the southwest side about 9 p.m. Thursday.
Officers found the two victims in the home as well as the suspect. One of the victims died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated and was then arrested, police said.
The death is the third homicide in Madison this month. And, it's the eighth this year, which is double the number in 2019.
