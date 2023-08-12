LONDON — One person died and dozens of others were rescued from a boat carrying migrants that began sinking Saturday while trying to cross the English Channel, French authorities said.
About 50 people were rescued and six were in serious condition, France's Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said.
Several British and French ships were involved in the early morning search and rescue effort after a patrol boat reported that a migrant boat was sinking off Sangatte.
One person who was flown by helicopter to a Calais hospital was later pronounced dead.
The Boulogne prosecutor's office is investigating.
More From World
World
Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following a spate of attacks on Moscow
Russia thwarted an attack by 20 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.
World
World
South Koreans rally in Seoul against Japanese plans to release treated nuclear wastewater into sea
Anxious about Japan's impending release of treated nuclear wastewater from the tsunami-damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, hundreds of South Koreans marched in their capital on Saturday. Protesters called for Tokyo to abandon the plans, and expressed anger toward Seoul for endorsing the discharge despite alleged food safety risks.
World
UN affirms concern over forced repatriation of North Koreans following criticism from rights groups
The U.N. human rights office expressed grave concern over the forced repatriation of North Koreans from China and elsewhere after facing criticism from rights groups for its ''unacceptable silence'' on the issue.
World
Activist in Niger with ties to junta tells the AP region needs to 'accept new regime' or risk war
The only way to avoid conflict between mutinous soldiers that ousted the president in Niger and regional countries threatening an invasion to reinstate him is to recognize the new regime, a rights defender with ties to the junta told The Associated Press.