One man died and five other people were injured in a house fire Sunday in western Wisconsin.

Firefighters from several departments and the Dunn County Sheriff's Office rushed to the scene after getting several 911 calls just before 1 p.m. about a house fire in Spring Brook Township.

A woman and four children were able to get out of the house. They were each airlifted to different hospitals and were being treated for thermal injuries and lacerations, said Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd.

A man was found dead inside the house, Bygd said.

His identity has not been released.

Two other adults who lived in the house were not home at the time of the fire.

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

Tim Harlow