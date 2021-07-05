ST. PAUL, Minn. — A light-rail commuter train slammed into a vehicle on the tracks in the Twin Cities on Sunday, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Metro Transit officials said the eastbound train hit the vehicle in St. Paul around 4 p.m. Sunday.
One person in the vehicle died at the scene. Another was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The train operator also was taken to Regions for an evaluation.
Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr said it's too early to say how the vehicle came to be on the tracks.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Women take the mic in male-dominated powwow emcee field
Deanna Rae StandingCloud has jokes.
Business
Building collapse shows Florida town's rich, middle-class division
The condo tower collapse in Surfside could exacerbate the division that already exists between the tiny Florida town's new luxury buildings built for the global elite and those constructed decades ago for the middle class. It is already creating headaches for some small businesses.
Business
Philanthropies eagerly back journalist Hannah-Jones
Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones used major philanthropic donors to build her future as a tenured professor at Howard University, just as other major donors sought to stymie the Pulitzer Prize-winning Black investigative reporter at the University of North Carolina.
Local
Animals at Wisconsin zoos to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Some animals at the zoos in Madison and Milwaukee will receive an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
Local
Man killed by police in Olivia died of multiple gunshots
The man killed by police in Renville County died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.