A man was fatally shot in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood Saturday night, marking the city's 34th homicide of the year.

St. Paul police said in a news release that multiple 911 calls reported shots fired in the 1000 block of York Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Responding officers found a man outside of an apartment building who had been shot. Officers rendered aid but medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was random andas of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made. The homicide remains under investigation, and they ask anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.

This is the 34th homicide of the year for St. Paul. Last week, the department announced an arrest was made regarding the city's 22nd homicide from late August.

Christopher Dewayne Jones, 31, was arrested Nov. 19 in W. St. Paul by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office MAAG Team and the W. St. Paul Police Department. Police say Jones fatally shot 20-year-old Blake Swanson, of Bethel, on Raspberry Island.