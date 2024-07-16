Minneapolis police confirmed that one person was fatally shot and five other people were wounded on the city's south side late Monday.

Shots rang out just before 11:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 17th Ave. and Franklin Ave. S. in the Seward neighborhood, said police spokesman Sgt. Garret Parten.

Police have not released any other details about the incident and have not said if anybody has been arrested.

More information is expected to be released later Tuesday morning.