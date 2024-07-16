Minneapolis police confirmed that one person was fatally shot and five other people were wounded on the city's south side late Monday.
Shots rang out just before 11:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 17th Ave. and Franklin Ave. S. in the Seward neighborhood, said police spokesman Sgt. Garret Parten.
Police have not released any other details about the incident and have not said if anybody has been arrested.
More information is expected to be released later Tuesday morning.
More from Star Tribune
Nation Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor's appointment
More from Star Tribune
Nation Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor's appointment
More from Star Tribune
Nation Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor's appointment
Politics Donald Trump enters Republican convention hall with a bandaged ear and gets a hero's welcome
More from Star Tribune
Nation Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor's appointment
Politics Donald Trump enters Republican convention hall with a bandaged ear and gets a hero's welcome
More from Star Tribune
Nation Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor's appointment
Politics Donald Trump enters Republican convention hall with a bandaged ear and gets a hero's welcome
More from Star Tribune
Nation Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor's appointment
Politics Donald Trump enters Republican convention hall with a bandaged ear and gets a hero's welcome
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota housing finance agency is making racial segregation worse, Black organization claims
Minneapolis-based Stairstep Foundation is also upset that their concerns are not addressed in an upcoming report to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission
Local
Man rescued after getting pinned between light-rail train and platform
The Minneapolis Fire Department cut away part of the Franklin Avenue platform to make the rescue.
Local
A Hmong's family journey takes them to the banks of Plum Creek
The Vang family, like Laura Ingalls Wilder's, moved to Walnut Grove in search of a better life.
Local
1 dead, 5 others hurt in south Minneapolis shooting
Few details have been released. No word about any arrests.
Music
Festival, ahoy! A dozen things to know about St. Paul's Minnesota Yacht Club
Lollapalooza promoter C3 Presents brings the Chili Peppers, Alanis Morissette and more to Harriet Island this weekend.